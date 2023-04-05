10 Things You Didn’t Know About Ralph Macchio

The Karate Kid movies practically dominated the 1980s and for a handful of good reasons too. One of those reasons was none other than the actor Ralph Macchio. The New York-born star played the role of Daniel Russo in all three movies and went on reprise the role in the 2021 series Cobra Kai.
Even before he was an actor, Macchio began to tap dancing lessons at the age of three. It was that talent that got him discovered when he was 16 years old. While there may be tons of information out there about him, there are still a few fun facts even diehard fans don’t know. So, keep on reading if you want to learn more about the star of the eighties.
1. He Met His Wife When He Was 15
Ralph Macchio met his wife, Phyllis Fierro, at a birthday party when he was 15 years old. Fierro was a friend of Macchio’s cousin, and their homes were kind of close to each other. They kept seeing each other after the party and became a couple. 12 years later.
By 1992 the pair were hitched, and they are still happily married to date. According to Macchio, their love has always been so strong, and they were meant to be together. They have two kids together, Julia and Daniel Macchio. By the way, Julia Macchio followed in his father’s footsteps and became an actress.
2. He Wasn’t Expecting Much From The Karate Kid
When Macchio first got cast in The Karate Kid, he didn’t expect great things for the movie. For the most part, he thought the name “The Karate Kid” was way too silly. Also, the love story within the movie came off as way too naive and sweet for him. But at the end of the day, he ended up what the director, John G. Avildsen created.
3. He Took Self-Defense Lessons Before The Karate Kid
Before Macchio even knew he’d be in The Karate Kid, his parents enrolled him in a self-defense class. Needless to say, that decision certainly paid off. Thanks to what he learned, he only needed a stuntman in one scene while filming The Karate Kid.
4. Ralph Macchio Is A Mets Fan
As mentioned earlier, Macchio was born in New York and spent most of his life there. He was a big fan of baseball since his childhood. To date, he’s a diehard New York Mets fan. Back in 1986, the star went to every Mets’ home game during the playoffs and World Series.
1986 was New York Mets’ 25th year in the National League and a great season for them. At the end of the season, they were National League East Division champions, National League champions, and World Series champions. Besides his love for baseball, Ralph Macchio is also into hockey. The actor’s favorite team is New York Islanders.
5. His Family Is From Naples, Italy
In 1980, Ralph Macchio revealed that his family is actually from Naples. The famous star said that his father is of half-Greek and half-Italian descent, and his mother has Italian ancestors. Altogether, he has an interesting racial cocktail.
6. Ralph Macchio Is A Director
Here’s a little-known fact, Macchio has worked behind the camera several times. He was a producer, scriptwriter, and director. He has directed two short films: Love Thy Brother (2002) and Across Grace Alley (2013).
Love Thy Brother is actually based on Ralph Macchio and his brother, Steven Macchio’s relationship. The film was entered into several festivals and ended up bagging two awards: ‘’Stony Brook Film Festival Best Short’’ and ‘’Long Island International Film Expo Best Director’’.
7. He’s A Published Author
The star once wrote a book called Waxing On: The Karate Kid And Me. As its name reveals, it’s a memoir, and it mostly focuses on Macchio’s Karate Kid experiences. The actor mainly wrote about behind-the-scenes action, how the movie affected his life, and moments with the other actors.
8. He Once Saved A Porpoise From Dying
Not many people have seen porpoises talkless of rescuing one. Well, not many people are Ralph Macchio. While he was in Malibu, the star stumbled upon a beached baby porpoise. Luckily, it wasn’t too heavy, so he was able to push it back into the sea. After the incident, some local reporters tried to cover the story, but Macchio didn’t want to make big deal out of it.
9. He’s A Bruce Springsteen Fan
The famous actor started listening to Bruce Springsteen when he was a teenager. He says he loves the way Springsteen shares his stories. To this day, the actor has gone to at least 20 of the singer’s concerts.
10. Ralph Macchio’s Son’s Name Is Daniel
In The Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio’s character is named Daniel. The movie was incredibly popular in the eighties and early nineties; many parents named their children after its main character. It may be hard to believe, but Ralph Macchio is one of those parents who gave his son the character’s name.
