Radio Silence Exits Escape From New York Reboot

20th Century Studios’ much-anticipated Escape from New York reboot has encountered a significant setback. The directing duo, Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, known as Radio Silence, have confirmed they are no longer involved in the project.
Speaking with ComicBook.com, Radio Silence discussed their recent project, Abigail, along with the status of the Escape from New York reboot. Gillett noted,
We are not, unfortunately. I think titles like that bounce around for a while and I think they’ve tried to get that out of the blocks a few times. I think it’s just ultimately a tricky rights issue thing. There’s a clock on it and we just weren’t in a position to make the clock, ultimately.
Despite stepping away, the pair hasn’t entirely ruled out returning in some capacity.
[W]e’ve had a few conversations about it but we’re not attached in any official capacity, Gillett added, indicating there’s still potential interest in directing the reboot.
A Cult Classic Retains Its Grip
The original Escape from New York, released in 1981, directed by visionary John Carpenter and starring Kurt Russell as the iconic anti-hero Snake Plissken, remains a beloved cult classic. Set in a dystopian future where Manhattan is transformed into a giant maximum-security prison, Plissken is tasked with rescuing the President (Donald Pleasence) after his plane crashes within the grimly regulated city.
The film achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success upon its release, amassing over $25.2 million at the box office. However, its 1996 sequel, Escape from L.A., failed to replicate its predecessor’s success, yet it too has cultivated a significant following over time.
An Uncertain Future for the Reboot
20th Century Studios has been attempting to revive Escape from New York since 2015 with various directors including Robert Rodriguez and Leigh Whannell attached before Radio Silence took on the project last year.
Bettinelli-Olpin highlighted why their approach would honor Carpenter’s original vision without being an outright reboot or direct sequel:
We aim to play in his sandbox without disrespecting it.
The departure adds to the long history of stalled projects surrounding this franchise. A proposed comic series and video game were also shelved in the past despite high initial hopes. Perhaps most notably, an anime series and game mock-ups existed only briefly under speculative conditions.
Legacy Beyond the Reboot
The narrative of Snake Plissken remains alluring. It’s clear that any potential remake or continuation must grapple carefully with Carpenter’s legacy to avoid alienating die-hard fans while enticing new ones.
The original’s impact is undeniable; placing Plissken once more on our screens isn’t an easy task – yet it’s one filled with possibilities for those daring enough to take it on.