Rachel Zegler Voices Princess in New Fantasy Film Spellbound

Spellbound introduces a tale of enchantment where a young princess must rescue her royal parents from their monstrous fate. Voiced by Rachel Zegler, the titular character Ellian embarks on a magical adventure in this latest offering from Skydance and Netflix.
Rachel Zegler brings Ellian to life
Rachel Zegler, famed for her roles in ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ lends her voice to Princess Ellian. Despite mixed opinions on some of her past characters, Rachel’s performance is highly anticipated in ‘Spellbound.’
A magical kingdom in turmoil
The movie follows Ellian as she confronts a dire threat when a spell transforms her parents into monsters. Tasked with breaking this spell, Princess Ellian faces many challenges within her kingdom of Lumbria.
An accomplished director and familiar fantasy elements
‘Spellbound‘ is directed by Vicky Jenson, known for her success with ‘Shrek.’ The film intricately weaves classical fairytale themes into its modern narrative, a signature of Jenson’s storytelling.
Star-studded cast
Joining Zegler are Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Kidman portrays Queen Ellsmere, while Bardem takes on the role of King Solon, both lending their talents to bring these regal characters to life. Kidman’s involvement was sparked by her immediate interest after viewing the project, and Bardem tackled his role coming straight off his rigorous filming schedule for ‘Dune: Part Two.’
Music by an industry legend
The soundtrack for ‘Spellbound‘ adds another layer of magic, composed by industry veteran Alan Menken. Known for his work on Disney classics, Menken collaborates with Glenn Slater to provide the musical backdrop for this enchanting tale. His inspiration derives from his lifelong memories with classic Disney films, striving to replicate that same sense of wonder and possibility.
My memories of growing up with the classic Disney movies… live in me as reminders of what is possible in songwriting and film scores.
A whimsical ride through fantastical realms
‘Spellbound‘ promises more than just magic; it intertwines relatable family dynamics with humor and emotion under Jenson’s direction. The film also showcases unique elements like rideshare frogs and key-fob-like wands, reflecting our world in subtle allegories within its fairy tale paradigm.
A stellar supporting cast and crew
The movie features voice performances from an eclectic lineup including John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, and Nathan Lane. From its remarkable cast to its seasoned director and composers, ‘Spellbound‘ aims to captivate audiences when it releases later this year.
