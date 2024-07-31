Rachel Zegler Stars as Princess Ellian in the Magical Adventure Spellbound

From the creatives behind Toy Story, Cars, A Bug’s Life, and Shrek comes Spellbound, an enchanting animated adventure from Skydance Animation and Netflix. The trailer introduces us to Princess Ellian, voiced by the talented Rachel Zegler.
In this magical tale, a mysterious spell transforms Ellian’s parents into formidable monsters, plunging the kingdom of Lumbria into chaos. With her tenacity and resolve, Ellian embarks on a journey to save both her family and her kingdom.
The Narrative Journey
Vicky Jenson has worked mostly in animation but she’s done a ton of tv, a bunch of commercials and even a regular movie. She started as a storyboard artist for big time (but old time) directors like Wayne Wang and John Hughes. Vicky’s work has earned lots of awards including an Oscar, an Annie (that’s like an Oscar in Animation world), a BAFTA (again like an Oscar but in the British world), kudos from Cannes, the People’s Choice Awards and the Golden Globes. Vicky is currently directing a new animated movie for Skydance. (But it will come out when she is old.)
Jenson’s direction ensures that every aspect of the film is meticulously crafted to tell this relatable yet fantastical story. She emphasizes that it’s not merely about magic but about family dynamics.
If we start with the familiar — the kingdom, a princess, a king, a queen, and a spell — we could use that to express the story of this family.
All-Star Cast Brings Characters to Life
The film boasts an impressive voice cast with Rachel Zegler as Princess Ellian leading the charge. Alongside her are Nicole Kidman, who voices Ellian’s mother, and John Lithgow as Minister Bolinar.
Nicole’s the biggest actress there is. She’s super in demand. But then, when she saw it, even [on a] laptop, she goes, ‘Oh, I love it. I want to be a part of this.’
Javier Bardem, fresh off his work on Dune: Part Two, lends his voice as Ellian’s father. Jenson notes his versatility:
A lot of the animal noises, some of the monster dad sounds, he definitely created.
An Unforgettable Soundtrack
The film’s musical pedigree is equally stellar. Featuring an original score by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater, audiences can expect to be enchanted by its soundscape.
Chris Montan serves as executive music producer and highlights how integral music is to Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Ellian:
A Tale That Resonates
The story speaks to kids and their parents, to the kind of alienation that can happen as we grow up, and the steps we have to make towards each other, Jenson said about the universal appeal of the narrative.
The excitement builds as fans await Spellbound‘s debut on Netflix this November 22nd. With its blend of magic and heartwarming themes, it promises to be an unforgettable addition to holiday viewing.
