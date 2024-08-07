Quinta Brunson Ventures into Film with Universal Comedy Par for the Course

Quinta Brunson is set to bring her talents from television to the big screen. The Abbott Elementary star will produce, co-write, and star in a new comedy feature for Universal titled Par for the Course. The project marks Brunson’s major move into feature films, asserting her presence alongside Stephanie Hsu.
This isn’t Brunson’s first foray into movie acting, but it is her first screenplay and substantial leading role. For the script, she teams up with Justin Tan, also a writer on Abbott Elementary. Tan will make his directorial debut with this film.
Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures joins as a producer, reuniting with Brunson after her role in Rogen’s An American Pickle. Alex McAtee will produce under Point Grey’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures, while Brunson will do the same through her production banner Fifth Chance.
The plot of Par for the Course remains under wraps, based on an original idea by Brunson. In a statement, she expressed her enthusiasm:
I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on ‘Par for the Course’. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game. I’ve known Seth, Evan, James, and Alex for a while and I’m happy to finally work on a project together. Justin Tan is my long-term comedy partner and collaborator, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work together on a film. Stephanie is a talent we are so fortunate to unite with; I can’t wait to see what we can do together on screen.
Seth Rogen echoed this excitement:
We’re so thrilled at the opportunity to get to work with Quinta. She’s one of our most incredible comedic voices working today, and it’s such an honor to get to work alongside her and watch what she brings to this project.
Brunson is a two-time Emmy winner known for her dual role as writer and actress on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, which recently wrapped up its third season. She plays Janine Teagues, an eager-beaver second-grade teacher finding her footing both personally and professionally.
Stephanie Hsu joins Brunson in this venture. Hsu recently garnered an Oscar nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once, which received 11 Oscar nominations. Known also for her TV work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and comedy film Joy Ride, Hsu’s versatility makes her a remarkable addition. This year alone, she has appeared in films such as The Fall Guy and voiced characters in animation projects like The Wild Robot.
Universal’s Senior Executive Vice President of Production Development Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project. Representation for Brunson includes CAA, Strig Artist Management, attorneys Lily G. Tillers and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, and Persona PR. Justin Tan is represented by CAA, Strig Artist Management, and Authentic Talent + Literary Management. Hsu is represented by CAA and Shelter PR.
