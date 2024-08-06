Quinta Brunson Teams Up with Stephanie Hsu for Comedy Film Par for the Course

Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is expanding her horizons with the new comedy Par for the Course for Universal Pictures. Brunson, who is not only starring in but also co-writing and producing this film, is set to work alongside Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Stephanie Hsu.
Brunson will produce under her Fifth Chance banner with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, leveraging their first-look deal with Universal. Speaking about this project, Brunson enthused,
I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game.
The screenplay for Par for the Course has been co-written by Justin Tan, also a writer on Abbott Elementary, who will be making his feature directorial debut. Alex McAtee from Point Grey is set to produce, with Erik Baiers and Jacqueline Garell overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.
The plot details remain under wraps at this time. However, we can anticipate something refreshingly innovative considering the talents involved.
Hsu’s recent credits include her role in the Universal movie The Fall Guy, where she starred alongside Ryan Gosling. She is also set to appear in Peacock’s upcoming series Laid, written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna. The versatile actress will lend her voice to the Universal animation The Wild Robot.
