Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu to Star in Universal’s New Comedy Par for the Course

Emmy-winning Abbot Elementary triple threat Quinta Brunson is tackling film with new comedy Par for the Course for Universal Pictures.

Brunson co-wrote and will produce and star in the feature that will co-star Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu.

Brunson will produce via her Fifth Chance banner alongside Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, which is producing under its first-look deal with Universal.

Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan co-wrote the screenplay with Brunson and will make his feature directorial debut on the project. Alex McAtee is set to produce on behalf of Point Grey. Erik Baiers and Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

The Plot is a Mystery

Plot details for the comedy will be kept under wraps.

I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game, said Brunson, who is represented by CAA, Strig Artist Management, and Del Shaw. She will next be seen in the fourth season of her ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Stephanie Hsu’s Upcoming Projects

Hsu, repped by CAA, was last in theaters with Universal movie The Fall Guy. Up next, she is set to appear in Peacock series Laid from Nahnatchka Khan and will voice a character in the Universal animation The Wild Robot.

The Involvement of Justin Tan

Tan is repped by CAA, Strig Artist Management, and Authentic.

