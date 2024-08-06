Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu Team Up for Universal’s Par for the Course

In a move that’s sure to delight fans of comedy, Quinta Brunson is all set to produce, co-write, and star in her upcoming comedy feature for Universal, titled Par for the Course. The project will see the star of Abbott Elementary teaming up with Stephanie Hsu, propelling both their careers forward.
Notably, while this isn’t Brunson’s first dive into film acting, it marks her debut as a screenwriter. She is collaborating with Justin Tan, who shares writing credits and will make his feature directorial debut. Tan, also a writer on Abbott Elementary, brings fresh perspectives to their storytelling venture.
Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures will produce this exciting feature along with Brunson. It’s a reunion of sorts as Brunson made an appearance in Rogen’s HBO Max film An American Pickle, showcasing their past collaboration. Alex McAtee will produce on behalf of Point Grey under its first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Meanwhile, Brunson brings her production banner Fifth Chance to the table.
Although plot specifics remain under wraps, it’s based on an original concept by Brunson herself. She commented on the project’s personal significance, stating,
I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game.
Brunson continued,
I’ve known Seth, Evan, James, and Alex for a while and I’m happy to finally work on a project together. Justin Tan is my long-term comedy partner and collaborator, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work together on a film. Stephanie is a talent we are so fortunate to unite with; I can’t wait to see what we can do together on screen.
Seth Rogen echoed these sentiments enthusiastically,
We’re so thrilled at the opportunity to get to work with Quinta. She’s one of our most incredible comedic voices working today, and it’s such an honor to get to work alongside her and watch what she brings to this project.
Brunson’s rising stardom includes being a two-time Emmy winner for both writing and acting on the critically acclaimed Abbott Elementary. The show wrapped up its third season recently, solidifying her as a significant player in television comedy.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Hsu continues her trajectory as a versatile actor. An Oscar nominee for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she’s also known for her performances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Joy Ride. This year alone she appeared in The Fall Guy, is set for Peacock’s series Laid, and will voice a character in Universal’s animation The Wild Robot.
The excitement around this upcoming film highlights not only both Brunson’s and Hsu’s illustrious careers but also sets a tone of collaboration and ingenuity between established names and emerging talent.
