Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu Team Up for New Universal Comedy

Quinta Brunson is turning her attention to the movies and will produce, co-write, and star in a comedy feature for Universal called “Par for the Course” that will see the “Abbott Elementary” star act alongside Stephanie Hsu.
Brunson’s First Major Film Role
This movie marks a significant milestone for Brunson. While she has acted in films before, this will be her first time writing a screenplay and taking on a major starring role. She’s bringing her trusted collaboration with long-time partner Justin Tan on this journey. Tan, also a writer on “Abbott Elementary,” will direct the film in his feature directorial debut.
A Reunion with Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures
This project is also a reunion of sorts. Brunson previously appeared in Rogen’s “An American Pickle.” Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures will produce the comedy alongside Brunson, with Alex McAtee producing on behalf of Point Grey under its first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Brunson will also produce under her banner Fifth Chance Productions.
A Secretive Plot
The plot details of “Par for the Course” are currently being kept under wraps. However, it is revealed that the film is based on an original idea from Brunson. She expressed her excitement saying,
I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on ‘Par for the Course.’ This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game.
Praise from Collaborators
Seth Rogen shared his enthusiasm stating,
We’re so thrilled at the opportunity to get to work with Quinta. She’s one of our most incredible comedic voices working today, and it’s such an honor to get to work alongside her and watch what she brings to this project.
A Stellar Track Record
Quinta Brunson is already well-renowned as a two-time Emmy winner for her work as both a writer and actress on “Abbott Elementary.” The ABC sitcom is a noteworthy success that recently completed its third season.
Stephanie Hsu’s Rising Stardom
Joining her is Stephanie Hsu, known for her Oscar-nominated performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once. She has also been acclaimed for her roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the comedy “Joy Ride.” This year alone, Hsu appeared in multiple high-profile projects including “The Fall Guy” and Focus Features’ “Didi.” She also lent her voice to Universal’s animated film “The Wild Robot.”
Production Oversight
The project will be overseen by Senior Executive Vice President of Production Development Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell on behalf of Universal Studios.
