Queen of Tears Cast and Crew May Enjoy a Reward Vacation After Successful Season

tvN’s Record-Breaking Show Eyes Reward Vacation

Following an impressive season, the cast and crew of tvN’s Queen of Tears are under discussion for a well-deserved reward vacation. The show’s latest feat comes after its finale episode, where it captured a massive nationwide rating of 24.850 percent according to Nielsen Korea, surpassing the previous record held by ‘Crash Landing on You’.

The commendable success of Queen of Tears owes much to the stellar performances delivered by key actors Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Their potent chemistry not only enchanted viewers but also placed the drama amongst the highest-rated in tvN’s history, following Crash Landing on You.

Other Shows Fall Short in Competition

In comparison, other dramas aired the same night couldn’t match up. JTBC’s ‘Hide’ ended with a nationwide rating of 4.0 percent, while KBS 2TV’s ‘Beauty and Mr. Romantic’ climbed to 15.2 percent. Another competitor, MBN’s ‘Missing Crown Prince,’ garnered an average rating of 2.4 percent.

The finale night charted varied successes but none quite reaching the height of Queen of Tears. This monumental achievement has slated the drama into a golden chapter of tvN’s broadcast history, making it a night to remember for everyone involved.

The discussions around a potential reward vacation come at a time when relaxation is due after months of hard work and dedication from the cast and crew. The destination remains undisclosed, but excitement continues to build as plans solidify behind the scenes.

Steve Delikson
