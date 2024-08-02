Punkie Johnson Will Not Return for SNL’s 50th Season

This fall, “Saturday Night Live” will be embarking on its 50th season, a major milestone for the late night sketch series that will include a massive celebration in the form of a 50th anniversary primetime special in February 2025. However, it seems not all current cast members will return for this landmark season.
Punkie Johnson Announces Departure
According to LateNighter, Punkie Johnson has revealed that she will not be back for season 50 at SNL. Johnson made the announcement during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on the evening of July 31. Attendees posted about her comments on social media, and LateNighter followed up with Johnson the next day to confirm the news.
One Twitter user attending the show wrote,
Punkie is leaving SNL, she said this was fine to share online, so I guess twitter is the first to know. […] she’s actually gone, and she’s very happy about it. During the show, Johnson also mentioned some troubling reasons related to her departure.
Behind the Scenes Challenges
In a follow-up post on Twitter, the same user added,
She also said the issues sort of started when she was told to lose her dreads and stop getting buff… This revelation is particularly frustrating given that Johnson is the first openly queer Black woman to join the cast. Her candid comments reflect broader challenges faced by comedians of color on SNL.
SNL often pushes comedians of color into certain archetypes or uses them as token minority representations. Despite many cast members finding success, much talent remains underutilized.
Punkie’s Contributions to SNL
Punkie Johnson joined SNL as a featured player in Season 46 before being promoted to repertory status in 2022 ahead of its 48th season. During her run, she has brought several memorable characters to life and delivered a range of comedic performances. Notable roles include Shayna on the “Lisa From Temecula” sketch and Vice President Kamala Harris when Maya Rudolph wasn’t available.
Fans have expressed mixed reactions about Punkie’s departure. As one tweet read,
This is the dumbest thing SNL has done in a while…
A Look at Her Future Projects
As for future projects, Punkie Johnson has hinted at some upcoming endeavors but specifics have yet to be publicly disclosed. She remains an enigmatic figure who undoubtedly will continue to leave her mark on the comedy scene.
The Broader Context
Over nearly 40 years, 16 out of 139 SNL cast members have been Black. The challenge remains that despite exceptional talent among Black comedians like Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, institutional biases sometimes limit their success on shows like SNL.
SNL’s upcoming milestone season might see new developments and changes in how it manages diversity and casts its players. But as Punkie Johnson’s experience shows, more needs to be done for inclusive representation at such legacy institutions in comedy.
Will She Be Missed?
Despite not having many recurring characters or impressions, Punkie had several standout moments on the show. One memorable moment included her appearance alongside Mikey Day at Weekend Update where her cluelessness about pop culture elicited much laughter. But perhaps her funniest performance was with Bad Bunny in a Spanish-language soap opera sketch where she hilariously fumbled through speaking Spanish.
The Future Awaits
While fans will miss seeing Punkie on SNL, one hopes she’ll make an appearance at the 50th-anniversary celebration along with other former cast members. Only time will tell what comes next in her vibrant career journey.
