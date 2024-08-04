Punkie Johnson to Leave Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

by

Punkie Johnson’s Departure from SNL

Punkie Johnson, a standout on Saturday Night Live since 2020, has announced her departure ahead of the show’s 50th season. After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th, Johnson confirmed during a stand-up show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall. She candidly added, I don’t lie to my friends so I just said, ‘I ain’t coming back.’

Memorable Moments and Roles

During her time on SNL, Johnson showcased her versatility through numerous sketches and impressions of celebrities like Ice Spice, Queen Latifah, and Gayle King. Her portrayal of Ice Spice during a comedy skit on November 11, 2023, stands out as one of her most memorable performances.

The Next Chapter

As for what’s next, Punkie is set to star in ABC’s comedy pilot titled The Rookie alongside Nathan Fillion and Melissa O’Neil. This project marks a significant step forward in her acting career, promising new avenues and opportunities.

