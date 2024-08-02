Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie Johnson is leaving Saturday Night Live after an illustrious four-season run on the iconic NBC sketch comedy series.
The talented 39-year-old actress and comedian shared her departure news via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. She elaborated on her exit in a heartfelt video post, mentioning that she had first disclosed it during a stand-up performance just the previous night.
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,
Punkie expressed in her video.
I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back,’
she recalled, adding that she woke up to numerous text messages reacting to the news.
No Bad Blood on Her Departure
Despite the surprising announcement, Punkie clarified that there were no hard feelings involved.
It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal,
she stated. Reflecting on her time at SNL, Punkie remarked,
SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after parties acting a plumb fool!
The Journey at SNL
Punkie Johnson joined SNL in its 45th season, making history as the show’s first out Black lesbian cast member. Her journey saw her being promoted to a featured player in the following season.
During her tenure, Punkie has delivered memorable sketches and performed alongside other standout cast members like Kenan Thompson. A notable sketch includes one where Thompson’s character reacts surprisedly to another character’s dating life, and Punkie’s humorous interjection
, Mama started dating him? Well, good for you Mama, that man is fine!
Comedy Beyond SNL
Apart from her success on SNL, Punkie has been shining brightly in other avenues of comedy and acting. She’s known for starring in HBO Max’s Love Life, which TIME Magazine lauded her as “a particular stand out”.
Punkie also wrote and consulted for Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot and earned credits on shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. Her recent endeavors indicate she’s continuing to thrive as an entertainer beyond the realms of sketch comedy at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
