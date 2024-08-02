Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

by

Punkie Johnson is leaving Saturday Night Live after an illustrious four-season run on the iconic NBC sketch comedy series.

Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

The talented 39-year-old actress and comedian shared her departure news via Instagram on Thursday, August 1. She elaborated on her exit in a heartfelt video post, mentioning that she had first disclosed it during a stand-up performance just the previous night.

After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,

Punkie expressed in her video. I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back,’ she recalled, adding that she woke up to numerous text messages reacting to the news.

No Bad Blood on Her Departure

Despite the surprising announcement, Punkie clarified that there were no hard feelings involved. It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal,

she stated. Reflecting on her time at SNL, Punkie remarked, SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after parties acting a plumb fool!

Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

The Journey at SNL

Punkie Johnson joined SNL in its 45th season, making history as the show’s first out Black lesbian cast member. Her journey saw her being promoted to a featured player in the following season.

During her tenure, Punkie has delivered memorable sketches and performed alongside other standout cast members like Kenan Thompson. A notable sketch includes one where Thompson’s character reacts surprisedly to another character’s dating life, and Punkie’s humorous interjection , Mama started dating him? Well, good for you Mama, that man is fine!

Comedy Beyond SNL

Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

Apart from her success on SNL, Punkie has been shining brightly in other avenues of comedy and acting. She’s known for starring in HBO Max’s Love Life, which TIME Magazine lauded her as “a particular stand out”.

Punkie Johnson Steps Away from Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie also wrote and consulted for Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot and earned credits on shows like A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. Her recent endeavors indicate she’s continuing to thrive as an entertainer beyond the realms of sketch comedy at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Bachelorette’s First Asian American Lead Faces Unexpected Love Drama
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2024
Will The Batman Be A Part of The DCEU?
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2019
Brooke Bailey Captivates America’s Got Talent with Aretha Franklin Cover
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2024
Jenn Tran Faces Family Concerns Over Intimate Moments on The Bachelorette Season 21
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2024
Shondaland Dramas and New Entries Energize Nielsen Streaming Charts
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2024
Five Actors Who’ve Admitted to Being Drunk While Filming a Scene
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.