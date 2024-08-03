Punkie Johnson Leaves SNL After Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie Johnson has officially announced her departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL) after a four-season run. This move comes ahead of the show’s milestone 50th season, leaving fans and colleagues in reflection of her impactful tenure.
The news first broke at a stand-up comedy set at Brooklyn’s Union Hall, where Johnson candidly shared her decision. “
I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th,” she explained.
Punkie Addresses Her Decision
Punkie Johnson followed up her live announcement with a confirmation video on Instagram the next day. In this video, she clarified that her decision lacked any animosity: “
It’s no bad blood; it’s no bridges burnt; it’s no hard feelings.” She highlighted that her comments during the show were taken out of context by some audience members.
Challenges Faced On SNL
During her Union Hall set, Punkie shared some of the challenges she encountered over the years. SNL staff had asked her to change her physical appearance, including altering her hair and reducing her workouts. This pressure contributed to her decision to leave, as she noted that working on the show had been causing her stress.
From New Orleans to Los Angeles
Johnson’s journey into comedy began in New Orleans and eventually led her to Los Angeles, where she worked at the Comedy Store. Her talent quickly earned her a spot on SNL, where she debuted in Season 46 and was promoted to regular cast member status by 2022. Throughout her time on the show, she portrayed notable figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris and basketball star Angel Reese.
A Legacy of Authentic Representation
Aside from SNL, Punkie Johnson made significant strides in bringing authentic representation to the screen. She was the first openly lesbian Black cast member on SNL. Her other screen credits include roles on HBO’s Love Life, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Netflix’s Space Force, and most recently, the movie Bottoms. This film, co-written by Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, aims to depict relatable queer characters with genuine experiences.
I just wanted to have relatable queer characters onscreen…
