Punkie Johnson Exits SNL After Four Successful Seasons

During a lively comedy show at Union Hall in Brooklyn on July 31, Punkie Johnson made an unexpected announcement. The SNL star revealed that she will be departing the long-running sketch show after four seasons.
Punkie Johnson Announces Departure
I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th, Johnson shared in an Instagram video captioned, “SNL I LOVE YOU … LOOKING FORWARD TO WHATS NEXT!!!”
The comedian expressed her love for the cast and team at SNL, adding, “It’s no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings. I love my people!”
A Surprising Announcement at a Comedy Gig
During her comedy gig, Johnson reflected on her time at SNL. She humorously remarked how some questions led her to reveal the significant news about her departure.
She emphasized how working on the show was
a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. Her candid revelations and genuine affection for the team made her announcement all the more impactful.
No Hard Feelings
The comedian insisted that she still considers the SNL cast as her “people,” stating there is “no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings.” Her appreciative tone underlined her positive experience despite her decision to move on.
Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala Harris
In related news, fans have been buzzing with anticipation about Maya Rudolph’s return to SNL. With Joe Biden stepping down from his presidential campaign and Kamala Harris taking his place to contest against Donald Trump in the 2024 elections, Rudolph is set to reprise her popular role as Kamala Harris once again.
This return has generated immense excitement among SNL enthusiasts who are eager to see Rudolph’s portrayal once more.
Follow Us