Punkie Johnson Exits Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

by

Punkie Johnson is leaving Saturday Night Live after four seasons.

Johnson apparently broke the news during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31, where fellow SNL cast members Molly Kearny, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow also performed.

Punkie Johnson Exits Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Punkie Johnson Confirms Departure on Social Media

Johnson confirmed her exit in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday. After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th, Johnson said. When asked during her stand-up show if she was excited about the next season of the NBC sketch comedy series, she clarified, Oh, I ain’t coming back.

No Bad Blood

It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings, Johnson continued. Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.

Reflecting on Her Time at SNL

‘SNL’ was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after-parties acting a plumb fool! Johnson said, concluding with, My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y’all!

Punkie Johnson Exits Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Maya Rudolph’s Return Adds Fascinating Context

Johnson’s announcement followed shortly after reports that Maya Rudolph would return to SNL to play Vice President Kamala Harris through the 2024 election. Johnson had portrayed the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate in several sketches and had expressed enthusiasm about it on social media.

A Milestone Journey at SNL

Johnson joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2020 for its 46th season. She was promoted to repertory status ahead of the 48th season in 2022. Throughout her tenure, she dazzled audiences with impressions of Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Angel Reese, Sunny Hostin, Gayle King, Wanda Sykes, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Punkie Johnson Exits Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Punkie Beyond SNL

Outside of SNL, Johnson has appeared in TV series including Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Adam Ruins Everything.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Celebrities That Were Allegedly Bullies in High School
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Demi-Leigh Nels-Peters
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Danielle Galligan
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2020
This Box Office Bomb is the Top Movie Streaming on Netflix
3 min read
May, 29, 2024
Bart Simpson Prank Pulled on Real Life School Board Meeting
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2021
Aaron Carter is Getting a Little Too Much Attention Right Now
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.