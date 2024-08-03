Punkie Johnson Exits Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Punkie Johnson is leaving Saturday Night Live after four seasons.
Johnson apparently broke the news during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31, where fellow SNL cast members Molly Kearny, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow also performed.
Punkie Johnson Confirms Departure on Social Media
Johnson confirmed her exit in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.
After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th, Johnson said. When asked during her stand-up show if she was excited about the next season of the NBC sketch comedy series, she clarified,
Oh, I ain’t coming back.
No Bad Blood
It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings, Johnson continued.
Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.
Reflecting on Her Time at SNL
‘SNL’ was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after-parties acting a plumb fool! Johnson said, concluding with,
My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y’all!
Maya Rudolph’s Return Adds Fascinating Context
Johnson’s announcement followed shortly after reports that Maya Rudolph would return to SNL to play Vice President Kamala Harris through the 2024 election. Johnson had portrayed the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate in several sketches and had expressed enthusiasm about it on social media.
A Milestone Journey at SNL
Johnson joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2020 for its 46th season. She was promoted to repertory status ahead of the 48th season in 2022. Throughout her tenure, she dazzled audiences with impressions of Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, Angel Reese, Sunny Hostin, Gayle King, Wanda Sykes, Mary J. Blige, and more.
Punkie Beyond SNL
Outside of SNL, Johnson has appeared in TV series including Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Adam Ruins Everything.
Follow Us