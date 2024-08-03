Punkie Johnson Departs SNL After Four Memorable Seasons

COMEDIAN Punkie Johnson announced her departure from Saturday Night Live after a notable four-season run. The news broke during a stand-up gig where Johnson candidly revealed she wouldn’t be returning.
Punkie first joined the show in 2020 for season 46 as a featured player and was promoted to repertory status by season 48. During her time on SNL, she brought to life numerous characters, including Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, and even her own rendition of Vice President Kamala Harris when Maya Rudolph was unavailable.
Punkie made her announcement at Brooklyn’s Union Hall in New York City. Following the show’s buzz, she addressed her decision on Instagram saying,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th.
In this heartfelt video, she mentioned how an audience member asked about her plans for the upcoming season. She recalled,
I don’t remember the exact question; all I heard was ‘Me and next season.’ I’m not going to lie to my friends, so I just said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back.’
The New Orleans native woke up to numerous texts and calls regarding her comments. She clarified,
It was a comedy show. I was just having fun.There’s no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings, reiterating there’s no animosity in her departure.
Ego Nwodim shared camaraderie by saying,
Love you till the death of me Punkie!! Now get off Instagram and whatever tf editing app you used and call me back please.
Punkie told a stand-up audience about leaving SNL before confirming it online. She accumulated love from both fans and cast members alike. Heidi Gardner remarked, “Punks for pres,” while Cecily Strong added,
Love you Punkie!!
Johnson described her tenure on SNL as a dream:
I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. My time now has come to an end.
Although leaving SNL, Punkie’s future looks busy with comedy shows lined up across North America. Fans expressed their support:
Damn! I’ll miss you on SNL! Can’t wait to see what’s next.
