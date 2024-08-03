Punkie Johnson Departs SNL After Four Influential Seasons

Saturday Night Live is saying goodbye to Punkie Johnson, who has been a vital part of the show for four seasons. Johnson confirmed her departure during a comedy set at Brooklyn’s Union Hall and later took to Instagram to share the news with her followers.
Johnson joined the SNL cast in 2020, making history as the first out queer Black cast member on the iconic sketch show. Her journey has been met with praise and admiration from fans and co-stars alike. Soon after joining, she established herself as an integral part of SNL, shining particularly in her ‘Weekend Update’ appearances and her memorable role as a couples’ counselor in a 2022 sketch.
I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th, she announced, highlighting her sincere gratitude towards the show that completely changed her life.
Punkie Johnson’s Historic Tenure on SNL
Reflecting on her time at SNL, Johnson shared:
SNL was a dream I didn’t even know I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I’m so grateful. That’s still my people.
This sentiment was echoed by many of her colleagues, including notable mentions from fellow cast members. Reflecting on this transformative phase, Johnson’s humility and perspective were evident when she admitted:
It wasn’t even a dream because I never thought that I would get there. That’s how surprised I was… I’m just this little lesbian chick from New Orleans who is just enjoying life doing comedy and thinking that’s it.
The Path Ahead for Punkie
Despite leaving the sketch show, Johnson indicated that the departure is on good terms, leaving room for speculations about her future endeavors. Fans are anticipating what next steps Johnson will take as she continues to explore new horizons in comedy and possibly beyond.
For now, though, expect some familiar faces to continue into the upcoming season. The next season of SNL will begin Sept. 28, with longtime cast members like Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, and Colin Jost returning alongside breakout star Bowen Yang.
The Future of SNL Without Punkie
As SNL celebrates its milestone 50th season, it will undoubtedly adapt to significant changes within its ensemble. While Punkie Johnson’s absence will be felt keenly by both the cast and audience, there remains excitement about new additions and storylines in the upcoming episodes.
