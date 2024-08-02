Punkie Johnson Departs Saturday Night Live Before Landmark 50th Season

Punkie Johnson has officially announced her departure from Saturday Night Live, marking the end of her four-season tenure ahead of the show’s landmark 50th season. Johnson shared the news during a recent stand-up performance at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31, revealing that she won’t be making a return for the upcoming season.
Announcing During a Comedy Show
In her typical candid style, Johnson told the audience,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th. She added with a touch of humor,
I ain’t coming back. The crowd at Union Hall included fellow SNL cast members Molly Kearny, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow, making the event a poignant send-off.
A Stand-Up Gem
Punkie Johnson’s career has seen significant growth since her early days in stand-up. Recently, she showcased her comedic talents in a memorable show at Union Hall, eliciting robust laughter and applause from the audience. This performance underscored her evolution as a comedian and entertainer.
Highlights on SNL
Johnson’s stint on SNL was punctuated by numerous notable moments. One standout segment featured her sharp wit during the ‘Weekend Update’, delivering jokes that resonated with viewers and captured widespread attention. Additionally, her collaboration with Bad Bunny in an episode added a unique dynamic to the show.
A Lasting Impact
Punkie’s tenure also included memorable sketches like her role in a Spanish-language soap opera alongside Bad Bunny. Her comedic timing and ability to navigate language barriers turned what could have been a simple skit into a standout moment on the show. Her knack for bringing humor to every scene ensured she would leave an indelible mark on SNL.
What’s Next?
As Saturday Night Live gears up for its 50th season, Punkie’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by fans and fellow cast members alike. Many are curious whether she’ll make an appearance during the 50th anniversary celebrations set for February 2025, given her significant contributions to the show.
Maya Rudolph Returns
The departure of Punkie Johnson coincides with other significant cast announcements. For instance, Maya Rudolph is set to reprise her Emmy-winning role as Kamala Harris in SNL‘s upcoming season. After initially facing scheduling conflicts, filming delays on another project have freed up her schedule allowing for this anticipated return.
A Poignant Farewell
Punkie’s exit marks a bittersweet moment for SNL. While fans will miss her on-screen presence, they can look forward to seeing what new ventures she tackles next. As she herself noted during her announcement,
I don’t feel worthy—SNL Stage
