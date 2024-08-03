Punkie Johnson Departs Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Punkie Johnson is bidding farewell to Saturday Night Live after an impressive four-season run. The 39-year-old comedian confirmed her departure during a stand-up show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on Wednesday night, revealing that she won’t be back for the show’s milestone 50th season.
Johnson later said in an Instagram video on Thursday,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th, adding a heartfelt caption:
SNL I LOVE YOU… LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT’S NEXT!!!
The announcement was somewhat spontaneous; it came during her stand-up performance where SNL co-stars and writers were in attendance. Johnson explained,
I don’t remember the exact question, all I heard was, ‘me and next season.’ I’m not going to lie to my friends, so I just said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back.’
In the wake of Johnson’s announcement, her SNL co-star Ego Nwodim expressed her support with emojis on her Instagram Stories. She later commented,
Love you till the death of me Punkie!! Now get off Instagram and whatever tf editing app you used and call me back please.
Punkie Johnson Reflects on Her Journey
Johnson shared fond memories of her time on the show, describing it as
a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. She added,
I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after parties acting a plumb fool!
Reflecting on her tenure, she emphasized there are
no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings. She thanked her fans and colleagues for their support and looked forward to future endeavors.
A Bright Future Beyond SNL
Beyond SNL, Johnson has garnered attention for her roles in popular series like Netflix’s Space Force, HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, CBS’s Ghosts, and Peacock’s Queer as Folk. Additionally, she appeared in shows like Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything, and HBO’s Room 104.
Ego Nwodim reflected on their time together at SNL. Nwodim commented that their friendship would continue outside of their professional collaboration.
Follow Us