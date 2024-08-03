Punkie Johnson Departs Saturday Night Live After Four Memorable Seasons

Saturday Night Live regular Punkie Johnson is leaving the show after four seasons.
Johnson told the audience Wednesday night at a comedy show in Brooklyn that she wouldn’t be returning to SNL for its landmark 50th season, and followed up with an Instagram video Thursday explaining why.
After hosting the Punkie and Friends show—with some fellow SNL cast and writers in attendance—she asked the audience if anyone had questions.
Everything was going fine until somebody asked, ‘What are you looking forward to next season?’ she says in the post.
I didn’t want to lie to my friends, so I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t comin’ back.’
She emphasized that there is
no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings behind her departure—while also joking that
This is why Dave Chappelle makes people lock up their phones at his shows.
SNL was a dream that I didn’t even know I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it.
Johnson joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2020 and moved up to the main cast with season 48 in 2022-23.
Maya Rudolph returns as Kamala Harris
SNL usually doesn’t announce cast changes until shortly before the season begins, although news broke this week that Maya Rudolph is set to play Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to the election. The show’s 50th season is set to debut on September 28.
Maya Rudolph’s portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris comes as no surprise given her acclaimed performance in previous seasons. According to Deadline, Rudolph will return to portray Harris leading up to the 2024 election.
Punkie’s future endeavors
Outside of SNL, Johnson is best known for her stand-up comedy and her supporting role in the acclaimed comedy Bottoms (2023). She has expressed optimism about future projects and remains active in the comedy circuit.
A storied SNL legacy
The show Saturday Night Live, gearing up for its 50th season, has been instrumental in launching the careers of many comedy legends over its six-decade run. From Eddie Murphy to Kristen Wiig, SNL has a history of shaping comedic talents who go on to have illustrious careers.
