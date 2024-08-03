Punkie Johnson departs from SNL after Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie Johnson is leaving Saturday Night Live after four eventful seasons. The comedian, who first joined the iconic sketch show in 2020, made the announcement during a stand-up gig and later confirmed it on Instagram.

Announcement of Her Departure

Johnson shared the news on Thursday, telling her Instagram followers, I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th. Her caption on the video post read, SNL I LOVE YOU … LOOKING FORWARD TO WHATS NEXT!!!

Unexpected Revelation

The revelation came unexpectedly during a stand-up performance when Johnson was asked about her upcoming season. She explained to the audience that she wasn’t planning on making any announcements but felt she couldn’t lie. This led to a surprising flurry of messages the following day.

Johnson assured fans there are no hard feelings involved, stating: There’s no bad blood, no bridges burned, no hard feelings.

Punkie’s Groundbreaking Legacy

Punkie Johnson made history as SNL’s first out queer Black cast member, marking a significant step for diversity on the show. Over her four seasons, she became known for her dynamic presence in sketches and her memorable celebrity impersonations. Additionally, she took part in the beloved “Weekend Update” segments.Punkie Johnson departs from SNL after Four Memorable Seasons

A Warm Send-off

Punkie’s exit was met with warm support from her peers. Current SNL stars Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner expressed their admiration in comments on her post.

Looking Forward

Though she’ll be missed on SNL, Punkie has exciting projects ahead. She recently appeared on season two of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Love Life. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in the upcoming film BOTTOMS, directed by Emma Seligman.

Punkie’s exit marks the end of an era for SNL but hints at thrilling new beginnings for the comedian. Stay tuned for her next moves!

