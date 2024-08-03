Punkie Johnson Departs From SNL After Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie Johnson concludes her remarkable journey
Punkie Johnson, the comedian who brought laughter to our screens, has announced her departure from Saturday Night Live after four memorable seasons. The announcement came during her comedy show and was later confirmed on her Instagram with a heartfelt video message:
After four seasons, I will not be returning to ‘SNL’ for the 50th. She assured her fans that all was well, adding,
I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.
A Dream Realized
Johnson, whose real name is Jessica Williams, joined SNL in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite. She described her experience as a dream she hadn’t imagined achieving. Reflecting on her time at the show, she shared,
I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. Her departure is indeed an end of an era for fans who enjoyed her unique comedic flair.
Molly Kearney, another cast member, also recently announced their departure from the show through social media. Kearney reflected happily on their two-season tenure and the incredible experience it was working with the talented team behind the scenes.
Exciting Changes Ahead for SNL’s 50th Season
The upcoming season of SNL, set to premiere on September 28, promises several exciting changes as the show gears up for its landmark 50th season. Fans are eagerly awaiting Maya Rudolph’s return to once again portray Vice President Kamala Harris, following President Joe Biden stepping down in favor of Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
A Look at Rivalries and Replacements
No word yet on who will step into the shoes of former cast members for other significant roles, ensuring a buzz around potential new faces and impressions. James Austin Johnson most recently portrayed Donald Trump on the show, but his return remains unconfirmed.
The New Season Awaits
The new season of “SNL” is set to premiere on September 28.
The Grind Never Stops for Johnson
Punkie Johnson certainly isn’t slowing down. Aside from her comedic pursuits, she’s been busy with critical roles in other narratives. Most notably, she stars in the Amazon animated series “Fairfax.” Balancing such commitments has made continuing on SNL challenging.
