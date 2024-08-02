Punkie Johnson Confirms Departure from Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Saturday Night Live regular Punkie Johnson is leaving the show after four impactful seasons.
Johnson made the announcement during a comedy show in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, and she followed it up with an Instagram video on Thursday explaining her decision. At the Punkie and Friends show, attended by some fellow SNL cast members and writers, a question from the audience prompted her revelation.
Everything was going fine until somebody asked, ‘What are you looking forward to next season?’ she said.
I didn’t want to lie to my friends, so I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t comin’ back.’
Assuring fans that there are no hard feelings involved, she humorously noted,
This is why Dave Chappelle makes people lock up their phones at his shows. Expressing her gratitude, Johnson mentioned,
SNL was a dream that I didn’t even know I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it.
Punkie Johnson joined Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2020 during its forty-sixth season. Her comedy career gained significant traction after this breakthrough, eventually moving her up to the main cast by season 48 (2022-23). She is notable as the eighth Black female and second Black LGBT woman cast member in the show’s history.
The announcement of her departure aligns with news about other casting updates. For instance, Maya Rudolph is set to return as Vice President Kamala Harris when NBC’s flagship show premieres its landmark fiftieth season on September 28.
This farewell comes amid a season marked by change and stellar performances, including those by Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role as Kamala Harris to much acclaim.
