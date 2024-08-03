Punkie Johnson Bids Farewell to SNL After Four Memorable Seasons

Punkie Johnson, best known for her lively and diverse characters on “Saturday Night Live,” has officially announced her departure after four remarkable seasons. “I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,” said Johnson in a heartfelt Instagram video.
The Announcement and Reactions
Johnson shared the news during an NYC comedy gig, emphatically stating, “I ain’t coming back.” Although she didn’t provide specific reasons for her departure, she reassured fans there were “no bad blood, no bridges burned, and no hard feelings.” Johnson calls this chapter of her life
a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve.
Her announcement triggered an outpouring of support from her castmates. Current stars like Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim showered her with admiration and love on social media.
A Legacy of Characters and Sketches
Johnson joined “SNL” in 2020 as a featured player and quickly rose to become a main cast member by the 48th season. Throughout her tenure, she played various characters, earning a place in fans’ hearts with sketches that ranged from hilarious to poignant. One standout performance was her uncanny impersonation of Kamala Harris during the first post-Covid season of Lorne Michaels’ iconic show.
A Historic Achievement
Punkie Johnson made history as the first out queer Black cast member on “SNL” when she joined in 2020. She reflected on how surreal this journey has been for her in an
interview with NBC News, recounting the groundbreaking nature of her participation in such a legendary series.
Looking Ahead
With “SNL” gearing up for its landmark 50th season set to premiere on September 28, fans can expect some changes. While Maya Rudolph is poised to return, reprising her beloved Kamala Harris impersonation amidst the reshuffling that’s bound to accompany Johnson’s exit.
The upcoming season will once again bring laughter from New York City’s famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza, airing every Saturday at 11:30 PM ET on NBC. Though Punkie Johnson’s absence will be felt, her legacy continues through the indelible mark she has made on this venerable institution.
