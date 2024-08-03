Punkie Johnson Bids Farewell to SNL After Four Influential Seasons

Punkie Johnson has announced her departure from Saturday Night Live after a memorable four-season run. She first broke the news to an audience during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31, where fellow SNL cast members Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow were also performing. The next day, she confirmed the decision in a video posted to her Instagram account.
SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. Johnson reflected in an interview.
I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it.
Originally from New Orleans, Johnson began her career as a stand-up comedian before moving to Los Angeles. She became a staple at The Comedy Store as a paid regular and performed at Just for Laughs in 2019. Her time on SNL started as a featured player in 2020 and she was promoted to repertory status by 2022. Johnson made history as the eighth Black woman and second Black LGBTQ+ woman to join the SNL cast.
I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people, I love them! Johnson reiterated.
I’m gonna be at the afterparties acting a plum fool. My time now has come to an end and Punkie outside.
Punkie Johnson’s Career Journey
Johnson’s rise to fame wasn’t confined to SNL alone. She also appeared in various television series including Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Corporate, and Adam Ruins Everything. This diverse portfolio showcases her versatility and comedic talent across multiple platforms.
Announcing Her Departure
Johnson apparently broke the news to an audience at a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall on July 31.
Her outgoing announcement took place during her stand-up routine, where she mentioned some behind-the-scenes discussions with SNL staff about changes they wanted her to make regarding her physical appearance. Following this comedic reveal came more transparency via her Instagram video:
I’m like, it was a comedy show! I was just having fun! It’s no bad blood; it’s no bridges burnt; it’s no hard feelings.
A New Chapter for Punkie Johnson
The actress is set to leave SNL with no signs of slowing down. Known for playing characters such as Vice President Kamala Harris and women’s basketball star Angel Reese, Johnson’s knack for unique portrayals won’t be forgotten soon.
Punkie’s journey highlights significant milestones both personally and professionally, leaving a lasting impact on the iconic show while setting new horizons in her evolving career.
