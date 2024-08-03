Punkie Johnson Bids Farewell to Saturday Night Live After Four Seasons

Fans of Punkie Johnson got some surprising news this week. After four memorable seasons on Saturday Night Live, Johnson has officially announced her departure from the iconic NBC sketch comedy show.
Johnson’s Farewell Message
Johnson shared a heartfelt message with her fans via Instagram, revealing that she won’t be returning for Season 50.
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th. There was ‘no bad blood,’ ‘no bridges burnt,’ and ‘no hurt feelings.’ SNL was a dream I didn’t even know I could achieve.
A Journey Worth Noting
Johnson has been part of the SNL cast since Season 46, initially joining as a featured player before being promoted to a repertory player by Season 48. Her unique comedic style quickly made her a standout.
The Big 50th Anniversary
The upcoming season is particularly significant as it marks the show’s 50th anniversary. According to creator Lorne Michaels, extensive planning has gone into celebrating this milestone, with numerous events scheduled to commemorate half a century of groundbreaking comedy. Michaels emphasized,
It will be emotional, but everyone will show up because it’s important… There are a lot of events happening.
Maya Rudolph’s Return
Adding to the excitement, Maya Rudolph will reprise her beloved portrayal of Vice President Kamala Harris during the show’s fiftieth season. This return promises to bring plenty of laughs amid the election cycle.
Anticipating the New Era
The celebratory season will also see moments of reflection for both the cast and longtime fans. As one chapter closes with Punkie Johnson’s exit, another exciting era beckons with contributions from others like Bowen Yang and Molly Kearney, who made history as the show’s first nonbinary performer.
