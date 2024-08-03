Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from SNL During NYC Comedy Gig

by

Punkie Johnson Reveals Departure at Comedy Gig

Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from SNL During NYC Comedy GigSaturday Night Live regular Punkie Johnson is leaving the show after four seasons. The comedian dropped this bombshell during her ‘Punkie & Friends’ set in New York.

Sharing her Farewell on Instagram

Johnson later confirmed the news on Instagram. After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th. It’s no bad blood. It’s no bridges burnt. It’s no hard feelings, she mentioned. Her heartfelt departure was candid and free from any negativity.

Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from SNL During NYC Comedy GigAdding a humorous touch, Johnson joked, I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal… See, this is why Dave Chappelle makes people lock up their phones!

A Memorable Journey Since 2020

Punkie Johnson joined ‘SNL’ back in 2020 for its 46th season and was promoted to repertory status by the 48th season. Her tenure on the show has been nothing short of impactful, adding layers to an already diverse cast.

No Bad Blood or Hard Feelings

To calm any speculative storms, Johnson clarified, It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burnt, it’s no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people.

Molly Kearney Also Exits

Earlier this week, fellow ‘SNL’ cast member Molly Kearney also announced their departure from the show before its landmark 50th season starting September 28. Molly made history as SNL’s first openly non-binary cast member. They joined ‘SNL’ in 2022 but have opted not to continue.

Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from SNL During NYC Comedy GigReflecting on their time through social media, Kearney said, So much love to all my big-hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week… It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST.

The Future of SNL Season 50

‘SNL’ is gearing up for its upcoming 50th season with some significant changes. While Maya Rudolph is expected to reprise her Kamala Harris impersonation, loyal fans are eagerly awaiting more updates since the show’s ticket lottery has already opened.
This iconic season premieres on September 28 on NBC, airing its episodes every Saturday night from New York’s famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

