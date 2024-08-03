Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from SNL After Four Seasons

A Heartfelt Departure for Punkie Johnson
In a surprising turn, Punkie Johnson announced her departure from Saturday Night Live (SNL) at a recent comedy gig in New York City. During her special event, Punkie and Friends, she addressed the audience with an emotional farewell, saying,
I ain’t coming back.
The Instagram Confirmation
Confirming the news on Instagram, Johnson stated,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th. She emphasized that there were no hard feelings and expressed her love for her fellow cast members and crew.
Johnson’s sentiments were genuine as she remarked,
It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings, I love my people!
A Legacy of Laughter
Joining SNL in 2020, Johnson quickly made her mark with memorable sketches and impersonations of stars like Queen Latifah, Ice Spice, and Gayle King. Her unique comic timing and character portrayals earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers.
An Unexpected Pair of Departures
Punkie’s announcement follows another significant exit from the show. Molly Kearney, the first nonbinary cast member in SNL’s history, also announced their departure recently. Kearney shared their reflection on Instagram stating,
Y’all that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true.
Kearney further showed appreciation for SNL’s behind-the-scenes team, saying,
So much love to all my big-hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time.
The Future of SNL
Johnson’s departure adds to the casting shake-ups ahead of SNL’s milestone 50th season, set to premiere on September 28. While fans may miss her performances, the excitement for what’s next is palpable.
Ahead of the new season, Maya Rudolph is set to reprise her beloved Kamala Harris impersonation, making her comeback to SNL amidst President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign shake-ups.
A Bittersweet Goodbye From Cast Members
The departure of both Johnson and Kearney reflects significant changes within the show’s dynamic. Their contributions over the past years have been pivotal in shaping some of the most iconic moments in recent SNL history.
Punkie Johnson leaves behind not only a trove of comedic gold but also an indelible part of herself that resonates with fans and colleagues alike. Stay tuned for what’s to come as those still standing embark on another historic season at Studio 8H.
