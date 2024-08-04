Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney Depart from SNL Before its 50th Season

In a surprising turn of events, Punkie Johnson will not be returning to Saturday Night Live (SNL) for its upcoming 50th season. As the iconic show prepares to celebrate its major milestone, the departure of key cast members is shaking things up.

Molly Kearney Also Exits the Show

Fellow cast member Molly Kearney has also confirmed their exit from SNL, which they joined as a featured player before season 48. In an August 2 Instagram post, Kearney reflected on their time on the show: Y’all that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life.

The Significance of These Departures

Kearney’s hiring in 2022 was a notable event as they became the show’s first nonbinary cast member. Their impactful stint included addressing rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation during a memorable Weekend Update segment. The departures are all the more significant as SNL gears up for its 50th anniversary celebrations.

SNL Gearing Up for Its Big Year

The show’s upcoming season will be momentous, marking five decades since its debut in October 1975. NBC has planned a three-hour long SNL50 Primetime Special slotted for February 16, 2025. The grand celebration is expected to feature both past and present cast members, creating a sense of nostalgia while ushering in a new era.

A Look Back at Punkie Johnson’s Journey

Punkie Johnson’s tenure on SNL began in the show’s 46th season when she joined as a featured player. By season 48, she had been promoted to repertory status. Before making her mark on SNL, Johnson honed her comedic chops at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and garnered attention at Just for Laughs in 2019. She also made notable appearances in popular TV series such as Space Force, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Corporate.

The Road Ahead for SNL

With both Kearney and Johnson departing, SNL will likely see new faces joining its cast to maintain its dynamic and evolving nature. As fans anticipate the new season and look forward to the special anniversary event, the show’s legacy of bringing fresh talent to television continues undeterred.

