Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney Announce Departures From Saturday Night Live

This week, two announcements shook the ‘Saturday Night Live’ community, with both Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney revealing their exits from the beloved NBC show.
Punkie Johnson Opens Up
After four seasons, Punkie Johnson recently shared her decision to leave SNL. In a heartfelt post, she reflected,
After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th. It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burnt, it’s no hard feelings. SNL was a dream I didn’t even know I could achieve. I was part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I’m so grateful for it… but my time there has come to an end.
Molly Kearney’s Departure
The following day, Molly Kearney also announced their departure via Instagram. They shared images from their tenure at SNL and expressed gratitude in their caption:
Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST.
SNL: Looking Ahead to Season 50
The announcements come at a significant time as ‘Saturday Night Live’ gears up for its historic 50th season this September. Traditionally, cast members are signed to seven-year contracts broken only by SNL if necessary. Given such contracts’ nature, both Johnson and Kearney’s departures hint at possible decisions from executive producer Lorne Michaels as he prepares for what many expect to be a super-sized milestone season starting September 28.
Historically speaking, season 48 has had one of the highest turnover rates in SNL’s history with eight cast members not returning. This trend highlights how extraordinary the upcoming season might be.
Reflections from Former Cast Members
Punkie Johnson is not alone in leaving this institution midway through planned tenures. Previous cast members such as Cecily Strong and Molly Shannon have also made unexpected exits. Strong’s departure last December poignantly noted:
I’m sorry I’ve been a little quiet about it publicly… I didn’t want the extra pressure on something already so emotional for me.… I am ready to go, but I’ll always know home is here. I’ve had the time of my life working with the greatest people on earth.
As fans await further updates on new additions or thematic changes for SNL’s landmark anniversary season, there’s plenty of curiosity about how these shifts will shape future episodes.
