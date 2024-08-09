Portia and Trina’s Heart-to-Heart Amid TJ and Molly’s Tragic Loss on General Hospital

For Wednesday, August 7 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Portia is hopeful while Trina reiterates her loyalty. The mother and daughter have a very frank discussion where Trina voices her confusion about recent events.
Good people are capable of doing bad things, advises GH’s co-chief of staff.
Kevin Shares Serious News
Kevin meets with his patient and has some big news for him.
I got the results of your blood test, he reveals. Could he be consulting with Sonny? The mobster’s nightmare might be nearing its end under Kevin’s reputable care.
Handling an Unthinkable Loss
Poor TJ is devastated after Kristina lost his and Molly’s daughter. He leans on his mom and Stella for support, venting about this tragic loss.
Not at any time did I expect this, confides TJ. Can either woman offer words that ease his pain?
Molly Faces Ava Head-On
As TJ confides in those closest to him, Molly confronts her newest nemesis. She heads to the holding cell at Port Charles Police Department to talk with Ava. The conversation rattles Ava who then lashes out.
I am not responsible for your baby’s death, she insists. Teasers reveal that Ava has new cause for concern.
Jason Rushes to the Hospital
Jason rushes to the hospital and also talks with Sonny at his penthouse.
That was… I thought the only way out, confides Sonny, leaving Jason with a significant question: What stopped you? Will Sonny admit that Morgan’s ghost talked him down from despair?
Carly’s Concern for Donna
Josslyn confides in Carly, but soon they are rushing to GH with Donna in tow.
Can we see a doctor now, a worried Carly asks Elizabeth at the nurses’ hub. What unexpected discovery awaits them?
Follow Us