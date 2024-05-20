9 Top Polly Walker Movies and TV Shows

Veteran English actress Polly Walker has starred in several movies and TV shows in her career. Walker, whose professional career began in 1988, has appeared in over 50 projects across movies and television. Also, like most English actors, Polly Walker began in theater and has a few stage credits.
Polly Walker has worked more on television than in movies in the last decade. She last starred in a movie in 2012, playing Sarkoja in John Carter. Two years earlier, she briefly portrayed Cassiopeia in Clash of the Titans. In appreciating her contribution to film and television, these are the top 9 Polly Walker movies and TV shows.
Enchanted April
The 1991 British movie Enchanted April was one of Polly Walker’s earliest works on the big screen. The movie had been adapted from English novelist Elizabeth von Arnim‘s 1922 novel of the same name. In Enchanted April, Polly Walker was cast as Lady Caroline Dester, a beautiful, aloof, but very wealthy woman. Lady Dester happily accepts the invitation for a month-long stay at the small medieval castle at San Salvatore. For her, it was an escape from her admirers-turned-gold diggers, who only wanted her for her beauty and wealth. Walker starred alongside Josie Lawrence (who played Lottie Wilkins), Miranda Richardson (as Rose Arbuthnot), and Joan Plowright (as Mrs. Fisher).
Patriot Games
With the success and popularity of Phillip Noyce’s 1992 action thriller Patriot Games, the movie helped Polly Walker’s career gain the needed attention. Based on Tom Clancy’s 1987 novel, Patriot Games grossed $178.1 million on a $45 million. With the film led by Harrison Ford, who played Jack Ryan, Polly Walker was cast as Annette, the love interest of the main villain Kevin O’Donnell (Patrick Bergin). Sporting a red hair wig, Walker’s character is identified as a the red-haired Englishwoman in the movie.
Restoration
Another Polly Walker work from the 1990s that stands out is Michael Hoffman’s 1995 historical drama Restoration. Walker starred alongside A-list actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Meg Ryan, Ian McKellen, David Thewlis, and Hugh Grant. Polly Walker plays Celia Clemence, a royal mistress who has fallen out of favor with King Charles II of England (Sam Neill). Although only a supporting character, Walker delivered a beautiful and memorable performance. Restoration wasn’t a commercial success but received generally positive reviews from critics.
The Mayor of Casterbridge
Polly Walker made her screen debut on television in 1989. However, one of her earliest and most recognizable roles was portraying Lucetta Templeman in the TV adaptation of The Mayor of Casterbridge. The 2003 British TV film was adapted from Thomas Hardy’s 1886 novel.
Walker’s character is based on the character in the novel, introduced as a love interest of Michael Henchard, who helped nursed him back to health when he was ill. Although a supporting character, Lucetta Templeman plays a crucial role in the movie’s storyline. Irish actor Ciarán Hinds portrayed Michael Henchard, while James Purefoy portrayed Farfrae. The Mayor of Casterbridge was the first of three times Walker had worked with both actors in the same production.
Rome
Although she appeared in 6 episodes of State of Play in 2003, Polly Walker’s next major work on television was on the HBO historical drama series Rome. Walker was cast as Atia of the Julii, the mother of Octavia of the Julii (Kerry Condon) and Octavian (Max Pirkis/Simon Woods). Her character was also famous for being Julius Caesar’s (Ciarán Hinds) niece. In the series, Atia is one of Rome’s most influential women. She had also earned a reputation as a manipulator who would do anything to stay powerful. English actor James Purefoy also starred in Rome, portraying the Roman general Mark Antony. Rome was the trio’s second project together. Rome originally aired to rave reviews from August 28, 2005, to March 25, 2007.
Caprica
The Syfy science fiction TV series Caprica was created as a spin-off/prequel of Battlestar Galactica. With Caprica set 58 years before the original series, Polly Walker was cast as Clarice Willow. Walker’s character is one of the series’ main characters, introduced as a high priestess of Athena and the headmistress of the Athena Academy. As the series progressed, she became a member of the Soldiers of the One, a monotheistic terrorist group. With the show receiving low ratings, Syfy canceled Caprica in October 2010.
Prisoners’ Wives
The BBC One drama series Prisoners’ Wives attracted millions of audiences and enjoyed good ratings from critics and audiences. Prisoners’ Wives revolves around the lives of four women whose husbands were incarcerated for various crimes. It focuses on the lives of the wives and families and how they cope without their family’s patriarch. Polly Walker played the well-put-together Francesca Miller, the wife of the incarcerated drug lord Paul Miller (Iain Glen). Although initially focused on keeping her family together and raising her two children, she’s forced into a world of crime in season 2 when her husband’s drug war threatens her family. Polly Walker starred alongside her Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who played her daughter, Lauren Miller, in Prisoners’ Wives.
Pennyworth
Polly Walker may have only appeared in 17 of Pennyworth’s 30 episodes, but her character left an impression on audiences. Walker played the matriarch of the Sykes family, Margaret “Peggy” Sykes. Besides being an enforcer for the Raven Society, Peggy was one of Lancashire’s most successful dominatrixes. Pennyworth was based on the character in the DC Comics. The show originally aired on Epic/HBO Max from July 28, 2019, to November 24, 2022. Generally, Pennyworth received above-average reviews from critics.
Bridgerton
With the success and popularity of Netflix’s historical romance series Bridgerton, it has become Polly Walker’s most famous work of her career. In Bridgerton, Walker plays the matriarch of the Featherington family, Lady Portia Featherington. Her character’s growth on the show has earned her admiration from audiences. As the mother of Penelope Featherington, the true author of the scandalous society newsletter, Portia Featherington remains an important character on the show.
In trying to impress the Ton and rub shoulders with their neighbors, the Bridgertons, audiences have watched Portia go from being vain to a true protector of the Featherington legacy (or what is left of it). With three seasons released and a greenlit production order for more, Bridgerton is Polly Walker's longest and most successful project.