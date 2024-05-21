With new cast additions every season, Polly Walker is one of Bridgerton’s top series regulars. The English actress has portrayed the matriarch of the Featherington family, Lady Portia Featherington, since season 1. As neighbors to the Bridgertons, Lady Featherington has been in a one-sided competition to rub shoulders with the Ton’s elites.
However, as more Bridgerton seasons are released, Lady Featherington is better understood as someone dedicated to furthering the legacy of the Featherington family and its financial position and respect. While the character slowly rises as a fan favorite, it is the actress behind the character that has captivated the hearts of critics and audiences with her brilliant performance. Here are facts you probably didn’t know about Polly Walker, the actress who plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton.
Polly Walker Initially Wanted To Become A Professional Ballet Dancer
Growing up, Polly Walker never considered acting. For as long as she could remember, her passion for ballet made her certain she wanted to do it professionally. Walker was born in Warrington, Lancashire, England, on May 19, 1966. She began learning ballet at Bush Davies School of Ballet and Performing Arts at a young age.
When she turned 16, Polly Walker joined Twickenham’s Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance. She spent the next few years perfecting her talents as a ballet dancer. However, at age 18, Polly Walker sustained a leg injury that ultimately ended her dreams of being a professional ballet dancer. It was after this incident that she began considering becoming an actress.
Polly Walker Attended The Famous Drama Centre London
As one committed to whatever she sets her heart and mind on, Polly Walker ensured she got the best training since acting was her next-best option. To this end, Walker enrolled at the Drama Centre London. The school was famous for producing some of the country’s finest actors. However, following a 2020 review, Drama Centre London was closed in 2022. A few notable alumni from the drama school include Paul Bettany, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Michael Fassbender, and Tom Hardy. Others include Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christie, Morfydd Clark, and Regé-Jean Page.
She Began Her Career In Theater
Like many English actors before her, Polly Walker’s professional acting career began as a stage actor. After graduating from the Drama Centre London, Walker began working with the British theatre company, Royal Shakespeare Company. Under the direction of Ron Daniels, Walker’s first stage role was as an extra (second grave digger) in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Hamlet (1988–1989). Her next theater credit was in 1989 as Phoebe in As You Like It (performed at The Old Vic) and Charity Luber in Hess is Dead (at the Almeida Theatre).
Polly Walker’s Screen Career Began On Television
It didn’t take long for Polly Walker to transition to screen. She made her screen debut in 1989 in the TV series Storyboard and miniseries Rules of Engagement. The next year, Walker made her film debut in the 1991 Journey of Honour. On television, Walker spent the early 1990s appearing in TV movies, including Lorna Doone (1990), A Dangerous Man: Lawrence After Arabia (1992), and The Secret World of Spying (1992). Walker took a break from television and focused on movie projects. In 1992, she starred as Lady Caroline Dester in Enchanted April and Annette in Patriot Games, alongside Harrison Ford.
Polly Walker Is Married To A Former Actor
Polly Walker is married to Laurence Penry-Jones. The couple married on October 23, 2008. Although a former actor, Penry-Jones is known for his roles as Dr. Oliver Berg in Doctors (2002–2003), Adam Duke in Waking the Dead (2004), and Steve ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in The Bill (2004). Laurence Penry-Jones is the younger brother of British actor Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks, Silk, Whitechapel, and The Strain). After Polly Walker and Laurence Penry-Jones married, they lived in the United States for over half a decade. The couple currently reside in London. Polly Walker has two children, Giorgio Walker (born 1994) and Delilah Walker (born 2000), who were born before she met and married Penry-Jones.
She Has Received Several Award Nominations
Polly Walker’s amazing acting talents haven’t gone unnoticed over the years. In 2003, she received her first nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the Genie Awards for her performance in the 2002 Canadian thriller-drama Savage Messiah. However, her portrayal of Atia of the Julii in the Rome series has earned her the most nominations.
Walker received a Satellite Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture made for Television and her first Golden Globe Award nomination. Walker was also nominated in 2021 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Bridgerton.