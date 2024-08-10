Pixar’s First Series Win or Lose Gets Disney+ Premiere Date and New Teaser

Pixar is gearing up for a major release.

Pixar's First Series Win or Lose Gets Disney+ Premiere Date and New Teaser

This weekend, Disney is hosting the massive D23 Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California. The convention is revealing news from across Disney’s spectrum, including films, television, streaming, video games, and parks.

One of the most anticipated announcements from D23’s Friday evening panel was our first look at Win or Lose, Pixar’s very first ongoing original series. The series’ premiere date is set for December 6th on Disney+.

According to Pixar, Win or Lose follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. Each episode provides a unique perspective, focusing on various characters including insecure kids, helicopter parents, and even a lovesick umpire.

This show is directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, who have shared their enthusiasm about working on this unique project. The show follows a middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game, and each episode is told from the perspective of a different character, making it a multifaceted viewing experience.

Pixar&#8217;s First Series Win or Lose Gets Disney+ Premiere Date and New Teaser

The storyline centers around an upcoming softball championship game. Details such as the final score are kept under wraps, but the drama unfolds through different character perspectives in every episode.

Pixar&#8217;s First Series Win or Lose Gets Disney+ Premiere Date and New Teaser

Revealed by Pixar at D23 2024, fans can expect a rich emotional journey infused with humor and innovative animation. Disney+ subscribers eagerly awaiting details about future content are certainly looking forward to this release.

Pixar's First Series Win or Lose Gets Disney+ Premiere Date and New Teaser

Don’t miss out! Set your calendars for December 6th to catch Win or Lose exclusively on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates from the D23 event.

