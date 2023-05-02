Picard Season 3 Finale Teases A New Generation Of Stories

Even though Star Trek: Discovery is responsible for the current resurgence of the franchise on television, Picard does something really special with it. While seasons one and two of Picard focused on one specific character, season 3 acts as a sequel to all of Trek. But the Picard season 3 finale goes a step further and sets up a new Star Trek series.
The prospect of exploring a new generation of stories is exciting as any other. But there’s a little bit more to that statement than what meets the eye. Here are a few thoughts about the new direction the show is taking this season.
Picard Season 3 Is A Sequel To Star Trek
Star Trek: Picard brought back Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) to tell new stories of one of the best captains in Starfleet. Seasons one and two were more insular. Using elements and characters established in Star Trek: The Next Generation, like Data (Brent Spiner) and appearances by other TNG characters like Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). But there were also characters from other Star Trek shows like Seven (Jeri Ryan) from Voyager. Not to mention newer characters like Raffi (Michelle Hurd). Together, both seasons told interesting stories that furthered the character of Picard himself.
Season 3, however, acted as a direct sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation, with almost every major character from that show returning. Characters such as Worf (Michael Dorn), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Geordi (LeVar Burton), not to mention Data and Riker again. But not only the characters, Picard season 3 even brought in storylines from other Star Trek franchises. There were references to the Original Series, some of the movies, as well as one of the major villains, the Changelings, who were directly from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. But on its way out, the Picard season 3 finale set up even more new Trek stories to come. Hopefully.
How Picard Season 3 Set Up Brand New Characters
On top of bringing back classic Trek characters and stories, Picard season 3 also sets up some brand new stories. Introducing the son of Captain Picard, Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), is a welcome and surprising addition to the franchise. Dealing with similar demons as his Dad, season 3 focuses on Jack’s struggle with having Borg DNA within him and having to choose family over the Borg themselves.
Season 3 introduces many other charming new characters as well. One of whom is the daughter of a legacy character Sydney LaForge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut), who is the daughter of Geordi LaForge, and the pilot of the newly re-christened Enterprise-G. The bridge crew of the former Titan also had many stand-out moments during season 3. And it looks like the Picard season 3 finale teases that we will see a lot more of them.
The Finale Might Showcase A New Star Trek Series
With the major Borg threat over and Jack and Picard finally united as a father and son, the last episode of season 3 took some time to look into the future of Star Trek. After the events of the season, we get a ‘1 year later’ tag. After this, audiences learn that Jack Crusher went through an accelerated Starfleet program and is now an Ensign. Not only that, but his assignment is on the former Titan, now renamed as the Enterprise-G, under the captaincy of Seven. Raffi is her number one, while the rest of the Titan crew, like Sydney, remain.
Jack enters the bridge for the first time in his new role with his trademark bravado, his roguish charm is tempered by the experience of Seven and Raffi. As the three take their place on the Bridge, the scene cuts out before Seven can reveal her signature for engaging Warp; a tradition among Starfleet Captains, but more importantly, each character’s catchphrase in the Star Trek shows. This ending teases hope for a new generation, ship, and crew to have more stories going forward. But another scene in the Picard season 3 finale teases a lot more!
As Jack settles into his new quarters, a familiar face visits him. It is the franchise’s most recognizable single antagonist, Q (John de Lancie) himself. Q tells Jack while humanity’s trial for Picard is over, for Jack, it’s just begun. This seemingly implies that Q has a lot in store for Jack going forward. Maybe Jack has to prove himself as the representative of humanity as the original crew of Enterprise did during the Star Trek: TNG events.
