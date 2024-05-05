Home
Exploring the Craze for the R2D2 Popcorn Bucket at AMC Theaters

It’s May 4th—a special day for Star Wars enthusiasts. As fans around the globe celebrate ‘May the Fourth Be With You’, a clever nod to the famous Star Wars line, ‘May the Force be with you’, there is also buzz around a unique collectible item that’s capturing hearts: the R2-D2 popcorn bucket.

Phantom Menace Screenings and R2D2 Popcorn Bucket Locations at AMC Theatres

If you’re not hanging out at Galaxy’s Edge today, fret not! You’ve still got a chance to grab this exclusive cinematic souvenir. AMC Theatres offers the R2-D2 Combo Sipper and Popcorn Bucket for $49.99. This combo includes both a large drink and popcorn, providing everything you need for an immersive movie-watching experience.

Secure Your Collectible During The Phantom Menace Showing

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, AMC theaters are not just selling these iconic buckets but also hosting screenings of this pivotal chapter in the Star Wars canon. With Duel of the Fates being such an integral part of the saga, it's a fan-favorite scene that notably heightens the ambiance.

Fans React to R2-D2 Themed Souvenirs

The response from fans has been diverse. While many are thrilled by its unique design,Some fans expressed excitement over the unique design, while others found it to be too costly for a popcorn bucket.A highlight for many collectors is its functionality as both a popcorn holder and a sipper, equipped with a straw emanating from R2-D2’s head1.

Phantom Menace Screenings and R2D2 Popcorn Bucket Locations at AMC Theatres

The Collector Trend in Cinemas

The trend of offering themed collectible buckets at cinemas has skyrocketed in popularity. Global toy collectibles market sales are increasing enormously due to small changes made in toy collectibles over the years. Prominent among these offerings have been AMC’s unique promotional strategies, such as their Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket, which became a viral sensation.

Concluding Thoughts on Star Wars Day Celebrations

Whether you're at Disney's Hollywood Studios or your local AMC, Star Wars Day brims with opportunities to engage deeply with beloved franchise themes. Today isn't just about watching movies; it's about stepping into the expansive universe George Lucas created back in 1977. From themed snacks to collector buckets like those featuring R2-D2, fans continue to demonstrate an unyielding passion for all things Star Wars.

Steve Delikson
