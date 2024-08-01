Phaedra Parks Returns to RHOA Amid Major Cast Shakeups

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will feature a familiar face: Phaedra Parks. The mother of two is returning to the series after a six-season absence, reuniting with Porsha Williams, who is also making a comeback. Other stars in the upcoming season include Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Brittany Eady, and Angela Oakley. Cynthia Bailey, now a Friend rather than a full-time Housewife, is also back.
Phaedra Parks has her place back on the show as a full-time cast member for season 16. Confirming her return, she announced on Instagram on Monday, July 29, with the caption:
You called, I answered. Her return stirs up nostalgic excitement given her memorable moments from previous seasons. However, not all fans are enthusiastic about this change.
Parks’ arrival coincides with the news that Kenya Moore would be exiting the series following a controversial incident involving explicit pictures of new cast member Brittany Eady. Allegedly revealing these photos at her Hair Spa’s opening was the last straw for Moore’s tenure on RHOA.
The departure of Kenya Moore disappointed many fans who anticipated her reunion with longtime frenemy Porsha Williams. Now they will watch Williams reunite with Parks, reviving their iconic ‘frack’ and ‘frick’ duo from earlier seasons.
Despite her sensational return, Parks has been clear in past interviews about her reluctance to rejoin the Housewives. She once sniped:
No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay?.
Parks first joined RHOA in season 3 but left amid controversy in season 9 after a dramatic fallout with Kandi Burruss over rumors that implicated Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker in alleged criminal behavior. This led to Parks’ exit from the series due to a colossal backlash from fans and fellow cast members alike.
Since then, Parks has remained active in reality TV, appearing on Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. Her humor and presence made a significant impact as she navigated dynamics within the Bluestone Manor estate.
Bravo seems to be banking on Parks’ charm to revive interest in RHOA at a crucial juncture. Recent seasons have struggled with viewership, causing network executives to initiate drastic changes that saw several long-time members like Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross step aside.
Long-time cast member Kandi Burruss also departed voluntarily to focus on other ventures. Her decision marked the end of her 14-year run on the show. Burruss mentioned at the People’s Choice Awards:
I put myself on pause, hinting at possible future returns.
As new dynamics unfold in Season 16 with Porsha Williams and other new additions joining Drew Sidora from season 15, whether Phaedra Parks can inject new life into RHOA remains uncertain. What is clear though is that her journey on reality TV continues to captivate audiences even if she can’t single-handedly save The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Follow Us