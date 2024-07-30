Phaedra Parks Returns to RHOA Amid Major Cast Changes

The upcoming season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will see the return of a familiar face, Phaedra Parks. After a six-season absence, Parks is making her comeback amidst significant changes in the show’s cast.
Phaedra Parks Returns
Parks, a mother of two, originally joined RHOA in season 3 and became widely recognized for her role. Now, she is officially coming back as a full-time cast member. On July 29, Parks announced her return via Instagram, posting photos of herself holding a peach and captioning it with “You called, I answered”.
Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore Departures
Parks’ return arrives on the heels of departures by long-time cast members Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore. Burruss chose to leave after 14 consecutive years to focus on other projects. In her words, “I put myself on pause.” Meanwhile, Moore’s exit followed allegations involving new cast member Brittany Eady and a supposed incident at the launch of Moore’s hair spa.
Revamping the Cast
With these departures, the show sees a major cast shakeup for its 16th season. Alongside returning star Drew Sidora, new faces include restaurateur Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley, wife of NBA great Charles Oakley. Familiar Friend role players Shamea Morton Mwangi and Cynthia Bailey are also set to make appearances.
The Controversial Exit from Season 9
Parks’ initial departure from the series occurred after a feud with Kandi Burruss. The fallout erupted when Parks admitted to spreading serious rumors about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. In the aftermath, both fans and cast members were shocked by the claims. Despite the controversy, the recent seasons have sought fresh energy to revitalize ratings.
Phaedra Parks in Other Ventures
Beyond RHOA, Parks has explored various television projects, including roles in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition and The Traitors. Her presence in the latter was particularly impactful—helping earn the show an Emmy nomination for outstanding reality competition program.
Notably, during an episode of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Parks described her departure from RHOA as “B.S.” She maintained that there were two sides to every story but did not elaborate further or offer an apology to Burruss.
Anticipation for Season 16
While no premiere date has been specified yet for season 16, previous seasons of RHOA can be streamed on Peacock. Fans eagerly await what dynamic changes Phaedra Parks’ return will bring to the mix—and how lingering tensions might play out on screen.
