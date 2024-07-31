Phaedra Parks Makes a Comeback in RHOA Season 16 After Kenya Moore’s Exit

Kenya Moore’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta has paved the way for a familiar face to reappear. After a six-season hiatus, Phaedra Parks is returning to our screens, reuniting with her old friend Porsha Williams. The dynamic duo promises an electrifying season 16 alongside other stars like Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell, Brittany Eady, and Angela Oakley.

Phaedra made a dramatic announcement on Instagram on July 29: You called, I answered, marking her arrival with a peach photoshoot. Her return follows the turbulent departure of Kenya Moore, who was let go after reportedly unveiling explicit photos of new cast member Brittany Eady.

An insider revealed that Moore’s actions were in retaliation to a threat made by Eady. However, another source close to production refuted the claim, indicating there was no presence or mention of a weapon during the incident. The controversy surrounding Moore’s exit has left fans disappointed but intrigued by the new dynamics flocking the show.

Parks and Williams briefly reunited earlier this month on the 15th-anniversary episode of Watch What Happens Live. Porsha revealed she was very estranged from her husband Simon Guobadia during the special episode, hinting at possible personal storylines for RHOA.

Having joined RHOA in season 3, Phaedra’s tenure ended amid controversial circumstances in season 9 when she admitted to spreading false drugging accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. This revelation came with severe repercussions for her friendship with Williams and left an indelible mark on the franchise.

The reality TV queen didn’t completely shy away from the limelight post-RHOA. She graced several shows, including Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and garnered attention on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. During her time there, Phaedra remarked about her RHOA departure as being unfair without detailing further or offering an apology to Burruss.

Showing versatility and charm beyond contentious drama, Parks starred prominently on The Traitors, where her strategic gameplay earned the show an Emmy nod for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Her recent stint in Married to Medicine added yet another feather to her cap.

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta struggles with viewership and engagement issues over past seasons, Bravo is undoubtedly aiming for redemption with this high-profile comeback. Alongside ex-Frack, Porsha Williams, and a fresh cast shuffle including Cynthia Bailey as a Friend role-holder, fans are eager to see if this reunion ushers in fresh plots or rekindles old rivalries. Expect nothing short of riveting drama.

