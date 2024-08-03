Peter Stormare to Reprise Role in Live-Action Film Adaptation of Until Dawn

Director David F. Sandberg is venturing back into the horror genre with a new project from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.
Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare are set to join the adaptation of the hit horror video game, Until Dawn.
The Ensemble Cast
Mitchell, Cameli, and Stormare will be joined by other notable actors such as Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion for the production that will commence in mid-August.
Returning to His Roots
Sandberg, who recently directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, reunites with his Annabelle: Creation writer-producer Gary Dauberman.
I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible, Sandberg shared.
A Team Effort in Production
Dauberman, under his Coin Operated banner alongside Mia Maniscalco, Sandberg and his Mångata partner Lotta Losten are producing. Additional producers include Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.
The Game’s Essence on Film
The interactive horror video game Until Dawn, first released in 2015, revolves around eight friends at a remote mountain retreat facing terrifying live-or-die scenarios with a mysterious killer, cannibalistic wendigos, a cable car, and a mining cave collapse. Adapting these diverse plot elements promises an R-rated and intimidating homage to horror.
Pivotal Roles and Characters
The roles of Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli remain undisclosed. However, insiders hint at Peter Stormare reprising his role as therapist Dr. Hill—further deepening the narrative’s connection to the game. Stormare initially portrayed Dr. Hill in the game, interacting with players between chapters.
Tackling New Challenges in Filming
Stormare’s return focused on
This film captures the essence of the game but with new characters. It serves as a great standalone introduction for newcomers and offers something new that fans will enjoy.
The Bigger Picture in Horror Movies
This venture represents an ambitious crossover between gaming and film, expected to bring both mediums’ best elements together for a novel cinematic experience by Sandberg. The adaptation’s unsettling blend of horror subgenres is designed to draw in diverse audiences while paying homage to its source material.
