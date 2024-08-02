Peter Stormare Returns as Dr. Hill in Until Dawn Live-Action Film

by

Peter Stormare, well-known for his diverse roles in films like Fargo and Constantine, will be reprising his role as Dr. Hill from the hit horror video game Until Dawn in its upcoming live-action adaptation. This announcement has generated excitement among fans of the video game, which first captivated players back in 2015.

Returning to Horror Roots

David F. Sandberg, who directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is making a return to his horror roots with this new project from Sony’s Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions. Sandberg expressed enthusiasm, noting, I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible.

An All-Star Cast Joins the Fray

The cast boasts some familiar faces including Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli. Mitchell is best known for her roles in Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie, where she starred as a character stuck in a 1960s beach movie, and Freeform drama series The Fosters. Meanwhile, Cameli has made his mark on the revitalized Saved by the Bell series on Peacock.

A Unique Adaptation Challenge Awaits

The original game follows eight friends who reunite at a remote mountain retreat marked by supernatural twists and cannibalistic Wendigos. This premise sets up multiple paths and scenarios that challenge both character survival and player expectations. Given the unpredictable nature of the game—including numerous ways characters can die—adapting it into a film will pose interesting challenges.

The Essence of Horror Captured

The screen version aims to capture the essence of the game while introducing new elements. Sandberg assures fans it remains a respectful tribute to the source material. The adaptation will center on an ensemble cast facing terrifying scenarios, echoing classic horror genre conventions while offering fresh twists for both newcomers and seasoned players.

The production begins this month, setting high expectations for what many hope will be a standout addition to horror cinema.

