Peter Stormare Reprises Iconic Role in Until Dawn Movie with Star-Studded Cast

David F. Sandberg is returning to the horror genre with an exciting new feature from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.
Star-Studded Cast
Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare have been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming Until Dawn movie adaptation. They’ve joined an ensemble that includes Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion.
Shooting is set to commence in mid-August. Fans of horror and video games alike will recognize Peter Stormare for his role as the enigmatic Dr. Hill in the original game.
The Allure of Familiar Faces
It’s particularly thrilling to discover that Stormare is reprising his role as Dr. Hill, a small but utterly pivotal character who guides players through their decision-making processes in Until Dawn. His unique take on the therapist has undeniably influenced how fans perceive the game’s narrative depth.
The movie, directed by
I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible, said Sandberg himself.
A New Generation of Actors
The involvement of Maia Mitchell and Belmont Cameli also promises to bring fresh energy to the adaptation. Although it’s yet unclear who these new faces will portray in the film, their previous works on shows like The Fosters and Saved by the Bell suggest they will deliver compelling performances.
An Ensemble Cast In Focus
First released in 2015, Until Dawn is a narrative-rich horror video game following eight friends at a remote mountain retreat. The blend of supernatural threats and real-life horrors set a high bar for interactive storytelling.
This ensemble-focused film promises
a great stand-alone introduction to the world for newcomers while offering something special for avid fans of the game.
