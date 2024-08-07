Peter Stormare Joins Cast for Until Dawn Movie Adaptation

David F. Sandberg is stepping back into the shadows of the horror genre with Until Dawn, a feature film adaptation from Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions.
The movie will see Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and the indispensable Peter Stormare joining the cast, alongside Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, and Odessa A’zion. Shooting is set to start in mid-August.
A Stellar Reunion
This project marks a reunion for Sandberg with his Annabelle: Creation writer-producer Gary Dauberman. Dauberman wrote the latest script draft and is producing alongside Sandberg. This dynamic duo promises to bring their horror expertise to the table once again.
Considering Dauberman’s previous works like
I keep thinking I’m going to have some sort of Who’s On First type argument telling people about this movie. “You need to go see It.” “What should I go see.” “It, you have to see It.” “I know you’re telling me to see it but what should I see?”, his role here should heighten fan expectations significantly.
A Game Brought to Life
The 2015 game Until Dawn set a high bar for interactive horror with its compelling story of eight scared friends at a remote mountain cabin. The movie not only aims to capture this magic but also expand upon it. The adaptation is described as a love letter to horror fans, given an R rating and boasting an ensemble cast.
Peter Stormare, known for his role as Dr. Hill in the game, is returning to reprise his role in this film adaptation. This casting news has stirred excitement among many fans.
A Host of New Faces
The new ensemble includes impressive names such as Maia Mitchell from The Fosters, Belmont Cameli from Peacock’s reboot of Saved by the Bell, and Odessa A’zion from Netflix’s YA drama series Grand Army.
The production team rounds out with heavyweights like Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, known for his work in horror hits, and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. Such talent undoubtedly raises anticipation among fans and critics alike.
A Love Letter to Horror Fans
Director Sandberg captures this enthusiasm well, stating,
I’ve been longing to do horror again after Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, and this film explores the many great subgenres of horror to create the most terrifying experience possible.
A fan of the original game or not, the intriguing ensemble cast coupled with Sandberg’s dedication gives us a lot to look forward to as we eagerly await more details until its release.
