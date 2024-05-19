Peter Jackson to Produce New Lord of the Rings Film for 2026 Release

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have announced the return of The Lord of the Rings franchise, with a new film titled The Hunt for Gollum, slated for release in 2026. This marks an exciting moment as Peter Jackson, the acclaimed director of the original trilogy, is set to produce alongside his longtime collaborators, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Jackson expressed his enthusiasm, stating,
It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!
Intriguing New Alliances
The new film will focus on Andy Serkis’ iconic character, Gollum. In addition to reprising his role as Gollum, Serkis will also direct the film. He shared his excitement by saying,
Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa…With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…
The Development Process
The Hunt for Gollum is currently in the early stages of script development. The script is being penned by Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav mentioned during an earnings call that this film will
explore storylines yet to be told. This aligns with past successes as Jackson’s first LOTR trilogy grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and was awarded 17 Academy Awards out of 30 nominations.
A Promising Future for Middle-earth
This project is separate from another anticipated release titled The War of the Rohirrim, slated for release on December 13, 2024. Directed by Kenji Kamiyama, this animated feature dives into the saga of the House of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan.
The new live-action series, backed by a strong creative team including Jackson, Walsh, Boyens, Serkis, Ken Kamins and Jonathan Cavendish (from The Imaginarium), truly underlines Warner Bros. Discovery’s intent to reinvigorate their legacy franchises.
For over two decades, moviegoers have embraced the ‘Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy because of the undeniable devotion Peter, Fran and Philippa have shown towards protecting the legacy of Tolkien’s works…, said Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy in their statement.