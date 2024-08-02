Pete Davidson Takes Time for Mental Health Treatment Amid Career Demands

Pete Davidson has recently checked into a wellness facility to address his mental health issues, according to reports.
The former Saturday Night Live star, known for his openness about his struggles, is returning to focus on his mental well-being. Mental health has been a significant priority for him throughout his career.
Stress of Public Life and Sobriety Journey
Davidson’s friends and family have supported his decision to seek help, especially considering his history with borderline personality disorder and severe PTSD. His transparency about sobriety and mental health has also been part of his public journey. In June 2023, it was reported that Pete checked into rehab once more to deal with ongoing issues related to these conditions.
The comedian’s recent work includes the show Bupkis, which he described as a very personal project reflecting his real-life struggles and family dynamics. According to Pete,
I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.
Addressing Rehab During Atlantic City Comedy Show
During a comedy show in Atlantic City with fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, Davidson joked candidly about his recent rehab stint. He stated to the audience at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!
Davidson revealed he used ketamine daily for four years, admitting it was effective yet hazardous. He humorously recalled how the drug altered his perception, saying, “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”
Early Struggles Highlighted in Interviews
Pete Davidson has long been open about his mental health battles, perhaps most famously during an interview with Variety in August 2018. He disclosed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after suffering from depression and anxiety for many years.
He further revealed on Marc Maron’s podcast in September 2017 that he initially sought rehabilitation in December 2016, mistakenly believing his breakdowns were due solely to heavy marijuana use. Reflecting on that period, Pete described it as the worst year of his life due to these intense mental health challenges and subsequent diagnosis.
Choosing Self-care Amidst Busy Career
Despite keeping busy with various projects – including more than 200 live stand-up shows and several film roles – Davidson continues to prioritize taking care of himself. Support from those close to him has been crucial during this journey.
The multifaceted comedian remains committed to addressing his mental health needs actively, demonstrating an ongoing dedication to both his fans and himself by balancing professional engagements and personal care. His work on series like Bupkis, where he collaborated with talented actors like Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, stands testament to his ability to channel personal experiences into meaningful art.
