Pete Davidson Takes Time for Mental Health at Wellness Facility

Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for his mental health treatment, reports PEOPLE. The Saturday Night Live alum, now 30, has decided to take some time focusing on his health.
This decision follows a busy period for Davidson, who completed over 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the country. Apart from his stand-up gigs, he also engaged in several film projects and released his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.
A source revealed to PEOPLE that mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson. The comedian has been transparent about his sobriety journey while on tour as well as his battles with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Throughout this year, Davidson stayed active with work but also put a significant emphasis on maintaining his sobriety. His friends and family are very proud of his efforts to continue taking care of himself.
Davidson most recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder. At the time, a source mentioned,
Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.
In September 2023, Davidson talked about this stint during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!
The comedian opened up about using ketamine daily for four years, describing the dissociative drug’s impact:
It was magical. He humorously recalled an instance of how it altered his perception:
One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.
Pete Davidson has been forthcoming about his mental health troubles for a long time. In 2018, he shared that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after dealing with depression and anxiety for many years.
He explained how these symptoms led him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016. Initially, he attributed his mental breakdowns to heavy marijuana use. On Marc Maron’s podcast in September 2017, he said:
This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.
If you or someone you know needs mental health support, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to connect with a certified crisis counselor.
