Pete Davidson Seeks Wellness Treatment to Address Mental Health

by

Pete Davidson, seen here on the set of Bupkis in Brooklyn, New York, is once again seeking mental health treatment. He recently checked into a wellness facility to address his mental well-being. A source close to Davidson confirmed on July 31 that the comedian is taking some time for himself after an intense schedule.

Focus on Sobriety

The former Saturday Night Live star has had a busy year with more than 200 stand-up shows and several film projects, including the release of his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli. According to a source, Davidson’s mental health has always been a priority, and he has been open about his journey towards sobriety while battling borderline personality disorder (BPD) and severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A Supportive Network

The summer of 2023 saw Davidson seek treatment to address issues related to PTSD and BPD. His close ones have stood by him, with a source telling People, Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.

Recent Revelations

Pete Davidson opened up about his seventh trip to rehab at a comedy show in Atlantic City alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in September 2023. Addressing the crowd, he humorously noted, I am fresh out of rehab, everyone… I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!

The Reality of Mental Struggles

The comedian revealed he had used ketamine daily for four years, calling it ‘magical’ due to its mind-altering effects. This is yet another testament to his ongoing battle with mental health issues. Throughout his career, Davidson has been open about these struggles, notably being diagnosed with BPD in 2018 after years of depression and anxiety.

A Continuing Journey

Pete’s journey includes moments where he candidly discussed his struggle with suicidal thoughts and severe depression. At one point, he remarked:

I’ve always been suicidal, but I’ve never had the balls, you know. Which I’m very lucky.

An Honest Perspective

Despite the setbacks, Davidson continues to perform and create content that resonates with many struggling with similar issues. He serves as a writer and executive producer of the show Bupkis, which explores his life in a raw and humorous way, featuring Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

