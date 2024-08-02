Pete Davidson Reenters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Care

Pete Davidson has once again checked into a wellness facility to focus on his mental health.
The Saturday Night Live alum, known for his candid discussion of personal struggles, decided to take some time off after a busy year of live comedy shows and film projects. Following the release of his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli in January, Pete embarked on a national comedy tour, performing over 200 shows across the country.
A source close to the comedian confirmed that maintaining his mental health has “always been a priority”. He has been dedicated to addressing issues stemming from borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
Pete’s Ongoing Commitment to Sobriety
Pete Davidson has a history of openly discussing his efforts to remain sober. His most recent treatment continues his long-standing commitment to personal well-being. According to sources close to the actor, Davidson will continue to check into rehab as needed, with friends and family expressing pride in his proactive stance.
Addressing the Crowd on His Rehab Journey
During a comedy show in September 2023 with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena, Pete made light of his situation. He humorously stated,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!
Past Struggles and Diagnoses
Pete’s challenges with mental health are not new revelations. In 2018, he opened up about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after enduring years of depression and anxiety. These experiences led him to seek rehabilitation initially, believing his mental health issues might have resulted from heavy marijuana use.
In various interviews, Pete has reflected on his difficult journey and efforts towards stabilization through new medication and mental health classes.
A Resilient Spirit
Despite facing numerous obstacles, Pete continues to work on maintaining his well-being. His friends and family remain supportive as he navigates these challenges. By sharing his experiences openly, Davidson sheds light on the importance of seeking help and staying committed to mental health recovery.
