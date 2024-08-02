Pete Davidson Prioritizes Mental Health with Wellness Facility Stay

Pete Davidson has stepped back from the spotlight, checking into a wellness facility to prioritize his mental health. The decision comes after a hectic schedule filled with numerous projects, including more than 200 live stand-up shows across the country and the release of his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli in January 2024.
SNL Alum Takes Time Off
The former Saturday Night Live star, aged 30, has often prioritized his mental health. A close source shared that Davidson has openly discussed his journey with sobriety, borderline personality disorder, and severe post-traumatic stress disorder during his tours.
Mental health has “always been a priority” for Pete, the source said. While he has stayed busy with an array of projects this year, the source emphasized that Davidson has been focused steadfastly on maintaining his sobriety. Those close to him are reportedly very proud that he continues to take steps to care for himself.
Addressing Past Struggles
Davidson’s commitment to wellness is nothing new. In summer 2023, he sought treatment for issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder. During a September 2023 comedy show in Atlantic City alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, he light-heartedly told the audience,
I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!
A Look Back
Pete also shared insights on his past drug use. He revealed that he consumed ketamine daily for four years due to its dissociative effects which he found “magical.” Reflecting humorously on its impacts on his mind, Pete joked about how one time he imagined a bizarre crossover between The Wiggles and Schindler’s List.
The star of Bodies Bodies Bodies has been open about his mental health journey. Diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2018 after struggling with depression and anxiety for years, Davidson initially believed his breakdowns were caused by heavy marijuana use. He eventually checked into a rehabilitation program in December 2016.
A Difficult Journey
The journey through therapy and medication wasn’t easy. In various interviews, including one with Marc Maron’s podcast in September 2017, Pete called it “a f—ing nightmare,” describing it as the worst year of his life.
Telling Variety in August 2018, he mentioned being in and out of mental facilities since he was nine but felt stabilized thanks to new medication by the time of the interview.
Next Projects
*Last film project*: ‘Bupkis,’ a semi-autobiographical series released in 2023. Moreover, Pete is involved in live performances including the ‘John Mulaney In Concert’ tour at various locations.
